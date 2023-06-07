UHG chef named Aramark’s Healthcare Chef of the Year

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Chef at University Hospital Galway, Pat Mills, has been named Aramark’s Healthcare Chef of the Year 2023.

This year’s contest saw seven talented chefs competing against each other to be crowned Aramark Healthcare Chef of the Year 2023.

The competition required the chefs to prepare, cook and present two portions of a main course dish in sixty minutes.

This year, 75% of the dish needed to be entirely plant-based, with a focus on Irish seasonal fruit and vegetables.

The winning dish, created by Pat, was vegan scallops with courgette and basil purée, confit tomato, and stuffed courgette with roasted aubergine and olive crumb.