UHG chapel to be restored next year after being reduced to accommodate acute medical unit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The chapel at UHG is to be restored to its original size next year, after being reduced in size to accommodate a temporary waiting area for the acute medical unit.

The oratory at the city acute hospital was first relocated for three weeks to facilitate essential works for the cardiothoracic ward project on the first floor.

The HSE says a smaller chapel was made available during that time for the period from mid-October to early November.

The present chapel has been reduced in size to accommodate a temporary waiting area for the acute medical unit, which is currently experiencing health and safety issues with chairs on corridors.

HSE officials have advised the chapel will be returned to its original size in Q2 of next year, when an alternative waiting area is completed for the acute medical unit.

City Councillor Martina O’Connor said regardless of one’s faith denomination, this is the only quiet space on the whole hospital campus and its uses are many and varied.