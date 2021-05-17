UHG boss says no light at end of tunnel yet following HSE cyber-attack

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The General Manager at UHG has indicated that there’s no light at the end of the tunnel just yet following the massive cyber-attack on the HSE.

Responding to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Chris Kane said conditions at UHG are extremely challenging and difficult at present.

She said a number of services continue to be seriously affected and staff are doing their best to use work-arounds where possible.

A broad range of important services have been suspended or curtailed, while some are operating with relative normality.

When asked if there was any light at the end of the tunnel, Chris Kane indicated there currently is no sign of a breakthrough.

And Chris Kane outlined what services continue to be impacted by the ongoing situation:

The Taoiseach has convened a meeting of political party leaders this afternoon to be updated on the cyberattack on the HSE.

The Ministers for Justice and Health will update opposition leaders alongside head of the HSE Paul Reid and officials from the National Cyber Security Centre.

It comes as health officials have confirmed they can’t reassure people their sensitive medical data won’t be published online.

The health system remains under massive pressure today following last week’s cyber-attack on the HSE.

Medical professionals are already under extreme pressure because of Covid 19.

This has been made worse by this cyber-attack – which has been described as a zero day attack as it’s never been seen before.

Doctors and nurses in many hospitals are now trying to treat patients with no records.

Radiology and blood samples are among the worst affected – lab capacity for checking samples is as low as 10 per cent.

Runners are now being used in hospitals to physically bring results of tests from department to department.

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry says the attack is revolting.

The Government’s repeated its insistence it won’t be paying the ransom – the amount the hackers want hasn’t been disclosed with some speculation it’s 20 million dollars.

Work will now and continue to try and fix the attack but it will be painstakingly slow.

Many appointments will be affected but urgent care is continuing.