UHG appointments and Covid-19 testing will continue today despite cyber-attack on HSE systems

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is advising that outpatient appointments in the hospital will continue as planned today despite a major cyber attack on the HSE’s IT systems.

It says that patients should still attend, unless they’ve been advised their appointment has been cancelled.

UHG says it’ll continue to provide updates throughout the day in response to what’s being called a major, sophisticated attack.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 test centres at Galway Airport will also remain operational.

The entire IT network nationwide has been shut down – but the Covid vaccination programme isn’t affected.

The National Ambulance Service is operating as normal, with emergency calls still being handled.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says other services will be affected – but people should attend their appointment unless they hear otherwise…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…