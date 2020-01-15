Galway hospital apologises to cancer patient for smear test ‘failure’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospitals has apologised to a woman with cervical cancer for failing to detect an abnormality in her original smear test.

According to today’s Irish Independent, the apology came at the High Court as the patient settled her case against the HSE for 1.2 million euro.

The woman’s counsel previously told the court his client was given the all-clear on tests taken under the cervical screening programme in 2006 and 2009.

In her action, it was claimed the patient’s test in 2006 was misinterpreted so her cancer was allowed to develop and spread without being identified, monitored or treated until she was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer in 2009.

Five years ago, the patient was confirmed to have cancer in her right lung and pelvis – the disease later developed in her left lung.

Reviews were carried out on the 2009 smear test which showed the original report of the test was incorrect.

The patient – who cannot be named by order of the court – is currently receiving palliative care for cervical cancer.