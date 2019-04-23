UHG and Portiuncula Hospital spend 800,000 euro on private ambulances in 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG spent over half a million euro on private ambulances last year – a 25 per cent increase on the last four years.

The new figures show that 511 thousand euro was spent on private operators by the hospital in 2018 – compared to just over 400 thousand in 2014.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe recorded a bill of over 296 thousand euro – almost doubling in the last four years.

Private operators are used by the HSE to provide patient transport in rural areas.

Nationally, over 9 million euro was spent by the health authority on private ambulances last year.

Letterkenny Hospital had the biggest bill, spending over 1 million euro.

The figured were provided to Sinn Féin TD Louise Ó Reilly in response to a Parliamentary Question. For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…