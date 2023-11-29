Galway Bay FM

29 November 2023

UHG and Merlin Park to host interfaith memorial tomorrow

Galway University Hospitals’ End of Life Committee is hosting the 14th interfaith memorial service tomorrow.

The service aims to unite families and loved ones with staff, in memory of patients who have died, with particular focus on those who passed away in 2022.

This year’s theme is “Le Chéile” – with a focus on bringing people together and supporting one another.

The event will take place at the Ardilaun Hotel on Taylor’s Hill Road at 7 tomorrow evening and pre-booking is required with Vivian at 087 9684271.

