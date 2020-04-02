UHG Adult Cystic Fibrosis Team to use online videos for outpatient consultations

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The Adult Cystic Fibrosis Team at UHG will use online video conferencing instead of face-to-face outpatient appointments during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The team began work on its telemedicine project at the start of this year, which involves delivering a physiotherapy service to patients online.

The video link technology allows patients to speak with physicians, the clinical nurse specialist, the dietitian and a physiologist as required.

The video consultation covers everything patients would normally get from a face-to-face meeting, apart from respiratory testing and measuring of vital signs.

Plans are being formulated to conduct these types of tests remotely in the future however.

Meanwhile, each member of the clinical team can access the video link from different rooms – allowing them to adhere to social distancing guidelines.