UG SU President cites lack of mental health support as major reason drop-out rates are up

University of Galway’s Students’ Union President is citing a lack of mental health support as one of main reasons for an increase in drop out rates.

Almost 7 thousand third-level students did not progress to the second year of their course in the 2021/2022 academic year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Higher Education Authority, which shows the rate of drop-outs is up 9 per cent.

Some of the most common reasons for dropping out include poor mental health, financial stress and long commutes to and from campus.

Dean Kenny, SU President at University of Galway, says there’s a lack of funding to support students: