Galway Bay FM

29 February 2024

~1 minutes read

UG SU President cites lack of mental health support as major reason drop-out rates are up

Share story:
UG SU President cites lack of mental health support as major reason drop-out rates are up

University of Galway’s Students’ Union President is citing a lack of mental health support as one of main reasons for an increase in drop out rates.

Almost 7 thousand third-level students did not progress to the second year of their course in the 2021/2022 academic year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Higher Education Authority, which shows the rate of drop-outs is up 9 per cent.

Some of the most common reasons for dropping out include poor mental health, financial stress and long commutes to and from campus.

Dean Kenny, SU President at University of Galway, says there’s a lack of funding to support students:

Share story:

€108K study of Oranmore-Kinvara coastline to take 18 months

A 108,000 euro study of the Oranmore to Kinvara coastline will take 18 months to complete. While Councillor Martina Kinnane has welcomed the approved fund...

HSE under fire as report into newborn head injuries at UHG will not be made public

There are no plans to publish the review of the 9 cases of head injuries to newborn babies at UHG in 2022. Experts have examined cases where babies were d...

Lidl in Gort set to be demolished and rebuilt

Lidl in Gort is set to be demolished – and replaced with a brand new and improved building. It’s after county planners gave the green light fo...

Gort and Athenry chosen for new Town Centre First plan

Gort and Athenry have been chosen for Galway for the Government’s new Town Centre First plan. The plans represent the vision of local people for the...