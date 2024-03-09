9 March 2024
UG Study recommends “Train the trainer” approach to Improve culture of Farm Safety
A University of Galway study has found that a Train-the-Trainer” approach has the potential to vastly improve farm safety adoption and culture.
This was a key finding of a PHD study conducted by Dr Aswathi Surendran at the School of Psychology.
The Study was completed as a component of the Teagasc Be Safe Behavioural Farm Safety research project, funded by the Department of Agriculture.
Over the decade to 2023, farm vehicles caused 44% of all farm fatalities, with vehicle speed and visibility due to blind spots being a major contributory factor.
The study finds that farmer knowledge of these aspects of farm vehicle use is crucial to cut farm workplace fatality levels.