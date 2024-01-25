Galway Bay FM

25 January 2024

UG Students Union to focus on environmental issues during Wasted Week

The University of Galway’s Student Union have launched Wasted Week, which will focus on environmental issues.

Collaborative events between the SU and various on-campus groups will tackle issues such as food waste, fast fashion and recycling.

These events will be held on the university campus from this Monday the 29th January to Friday to the 2nd of February.

Students Union President Dean Kenny outlines some of the events taking place:

