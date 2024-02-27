Galway Bay FM

27 February 2024

UG SU seeking to update constitution relating to branding and gender pronouns

University of Galway Students’ Union is looking to hold a referendum to amend two parts of its constitution.

It wants to update the name of the Union in line with the University’s branding changes, by replacing any references of NUI Galway with the University of Galway.

President of the SU Dean Kenny, says the fact the union has to go through its own path in changing its name and branding shows how independent the SU is of the University.

If 500 students sign in support of its motion, it will hold the referendum during the next Students’ Union elections.

It is also seeking to remove gender specific pronouns from its constitution.

President of the Student’s Union, Dean Kenny, explains:

Signing the petition can be done by students only online by logging into YourSpace.

 

