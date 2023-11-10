UG researcher and sexologist concerned pornography has become too accessible for children

A University of Galway clinical researcher and sexologist, Dr. Siobhan O’Higgins, is concerned that pornography has become too accessible for children.

Her view is based on a RedC survey that shows over 70 per cent of participants believe the Government and tech companies should be doing more to protect children and young people.

Dr. O’Higgins from the UG School of Psychology says children as young as eight are accessing porn through their smart phones: