UG launches new Masters in Evidence-Based Future Healthcare

8 November 2023
~1 minutes read
Sinn Féin has announced the panel of speakers for the Gaeltacht People’s Assembly on Irish Unity taking place in Connemara later this month. Máir�...
Extra bus stops are being considered for the Local Link services in Connemara. Some of the existing stops are up to 14km apart, and there have been calls ...
Headford is set to receive an additional Garda in the coming months Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that internal interviews are underway for t...
Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh. The plans involve the construction of a new single story extension, as well as an ext...