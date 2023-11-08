Galway Bay FM

8 November 2023

~1 minutes read

UG launches new Masters in Evidence-Based Future Healthcare

Share story:
UG launches new Masters in Evidence-Based Future Healthcare

University of Galway has launched a new Masters in Evidence-Based Future Healthcare.

It’s tailored for busy healthcare workers engaged in clinical practice, as well as those in broader healthcare settings such as research, administration or policy.

Sarah Slevin reports:

 

Share story:

Panel announced for Sinn Féin's Gaeltacht People's Assembly in Carraroe

Sinn Féin has announced the panel of speakers for the Gaeltacht People’s Assembly on Irish Unity taking place in Connemara later this month. Máir�...

Extra stops being considered for Connemara local link routes

Extra bus stops are being considered for the Local Link services in Connemara. Some of the existing stops are up to 14km apart, and there have been calls ...

Process underway to assign additional Garda to Headford

Headford is set to receive an additional Garda in the coming months Councillor Andrew Reddington has confirmed that internal interviews are underway for t...

Plans lodged for expansion at Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh

Plans have been lodged for an expansion of Scoil Bhríde in Lackagh. The plans involve the construction of a new single story extension, as well as an ext...