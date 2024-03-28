Galway Bay FM

28 March 2024

~1 minutes read

UG appoints its 12th librarian in its history

Share story:
UG appoints its 12th librarian in its history

Monica Crump has been appointed the 12th Librarian in the University of Galway’s history dating back to 1845.

Her appointment comes as plans get underway for the new, landmark Library and Learning Commons

It will offer a high-tech space for students, for research and for staff, as well as providing access to books

Monica Crump succeeds John Cox who retired in 2023 after 15 years as University Librarian.

Ms Crump has 30 years’ experience working in higher education, as a librarian and a researcher

 

Share story:

Galway Sexual Violence Services to get €400,000 funding boost

Galway’s Sexual Violence Services are to get a funding boost of 400 thousand euro Galway Rape Crisis Centre and COPE Galway are to share the additio...

Peace Flag raised by Mayor Hoare in Eyre Square

The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has raised a Peace Flag in Eyre Square A motion on this action was passed at this month’s meeting of the City Counci...

€200,000 for 7 outdoor projects across Galway

Funding of almost €200 thousand has been awarded for 7 outdoor projects across Galway. It’ll enable enhanced wheelchair accessible walkways at Cre...

Oranmore Primary Care Centre could be back to square one after five years of development

It looks like a long-stalled Primary Care Centre in Oranmore could be back to square one – after five years of development. The centre was earmarked...