UG appoints its 12th librarian in its history

Share story:

Monica Crump has been appointed the 12th Librarian in the University of Galway’s history dating back to 1845.

Her appointment comes as plans get underway for the new, landmark Library and Learning Commons

It will offer a high-tech space for students, for research and for staff, as well as providing access to books

Monica Crump succeeds John Cox who retired in 2023 after 15 years as University Librarian.

Ms Crump has 30 years’ experience working in higher education, as a librarian and a researcher