Údarás to proceed with new planning application for marine park at Cill Chiaráin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta has confirmed it’s to move forward with a new planning application for a significant marine park at Cill Chiaráin.

The Páirc na Mara project was championed by Údarás as a major social and economic driver – but the plans were rejected by An Bord Pleanala last month.

There was widespread shock in West Connemara last month when An Bord Pleanala upheld the original refusal of permission by county planners.

The refusal hinged on environmental concerns, given the proposed park would be located near special areas of conservation.

But Údarás vowed to continue to move forward with the project, which could create hundreds of new jobs.

It’s confirmed that work is already underway towards the preparation of a new application, which would be ready by the end of 2024.

It notes this is a similar timescale to a judicial review of the decision to refuse permission by An Bord Pleanala.

Údarás has consulted with planning and legal experts, and concluded that a fresh application is the best way forward.

It adds it remains fully committed to the project, which would be of enormous economic benefit to not just the local area, but to the country as a whole.