Údarás Strategic Plan reviewed at meeting in Carna attended by Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Údarás na Gaeltachta Strategic Plan has been reviewed at a meeting of the organisation’s National Board in Carna in Connemara, attended by Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne.

Issues such as boosting the more geographically peripheral Gaeltacht areas through the development of Marine Resources and Tourism and the need for further Government financial resources for the Údarás were among the items on the agenda.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Government Chief Whip, Seán Kyne of Galway West pledged to lobby for more money in the next budget to support Connemara.