Údarás says contract awarded to Sceirde Rocks wind farm “great news” for Gaeltacht

Údarás na Gaeltachta says the awarding of a Government contract to the Sceirde Rocks offshore wind project is “great news” for the Gaeltacht.

The proposed wind farm, around 15 miles west of Carna, was one of four successful bidders in an auction hosted by EirGrid.

It’ll be the first development of its kind along the entire Western coast.

It also means the local area will have access to a special dedicated community fund worth €24m that will support local projects.

Údarás CEO, Tomás Ó Síocháin says renewable energy will be vital to the West of Ireland.