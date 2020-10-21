Údarás na Gaeltachta to upgrade eight wastewater treatment plants in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta is to upgrade 11 wasterwater treatment systems which serve business communities in Galway and Donegal.

Eight of the treatment systems will be based in county Galway.

The upgrades are being implemented to bring the existing systems in line with new environmental regulations and standards.

It comes as additional funding was allocated to Údarás na Gaeltachta as part of the Government’s job stimulus package to undertake a property and infrastructure refurbishment programme.

The Galway projects are located at Páirc Ghnó Shailearna, Páirc Ghnó Bhaile an tSléibhe in Ros an Mhíl, Páirc Ghnó Thír an Fhia and Páirc Ghnó Chorr na Móna.

The remaining upgrades will take place at Páirc Ghnó Choill Rua, Páirc Ghnó Bhaile an tSagairt and Páirc Ghnó Ros an Mhíl.