Údarás na Gaeltachta runs social media day to support rural businesses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta is assisting Digi2market to run a social media day to support rural businesses.

The social media campaign aims to to spread awareness about the people, services, and products behind rural businesses within and outside the Gaeltacht.

The campaign is on Twitter and Instagram tomorrow – a rural business can participate in the campaign by using the hashtag ruralbusiness or #gnotuaithe.

A simple guide to the day is also available on the Digi2market website.