Údarás na Gaeltachta developing education and youth centre in Indreabhán

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta is working to develop an Education and Youth Centre in Indreabhán.

The plans were outlined at this weeks meeting of the board.

The project would be based at An Cnoc, at the same Údarás site where Coláiste Lurgan is held very summer.

This week’s meeting heard that an ambitious plan has been drawn up and all the preparatory work has been completed, taking into account the wishes of interested parties and local stakeholders.

Údarás na Gaeltachta says the project will be ‘very worthwhile’ to the surrounding area and it is committed to continuing to work with The Department of the Gaeltacht, Coláiste Lurgan and the local community.