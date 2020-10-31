Údarás na Gaeltachta approves projects worth €2.4m in Galway Gaeltacht

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta has approved a number of projects in Connemara which will result in a multi-million euro investment – as well as the creation of over two dozen jobs.

The projects, which are being undertaken by companies in the Galway Gaeltacht, were confirmed at this week’s meeting of the board of the state agency.

The approved projects will result in an investment of up to €2.4m once underway, as well as the creation of 30 new jobs.

It comes as Údarás has welcomed the €8m increase in funding allocated in Budget 2021 – saying their capital budget has now been restored to 2010 levels.

The state agency says the additional funding will allow them to better address economic, social and cultural challenges in the Gaeltacht.