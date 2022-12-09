Údarás na Gaeltachta approves over 60 new jobs in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta has approved over 60 new jobs in Connemara.

At its board meeting last evening, investment was approved in a wide range of projects in Gaeltacht regions nationwide.

Among the projects approved was a a development at Aran Biomedical in An Spidéal, whill will create 45 new jobs.

Investment was also approved for Tully-based media company Fíbín Teo, which will create 15 new jobs by 2025.

The meeting was attended by the newly appointed CEO of Údarás, Tomás O’ Síocháin.