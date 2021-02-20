Údarás Na Gaeltachta Approves funding for refurbishment of 3 businesses in Connemara

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Údarás Na Gaeltachta has approved funding for the refurbishment of three enterprise centres in Connemara.

They will be supported by a national pot of almost €2m which is being distributed between seven projects in Galway, Kerry and Donegal.

The capital funding allows the undertaking of a renovation programme on enterprise spaces and other core infrastructure owned by Údarás Na Gaeltachta.

The Connemara businesses set to benefit are EireComposites in Indreabhán, G and M Déantúsaiochta in An Spideal and factories in Casla Business Park.

The renovations will include insulation works, heating and plumbing upgrades, roof replacement works and improvement of office and production spaces.