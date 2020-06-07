Udarás hopes online workshops will help salvage Gaeltacht tourism sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Údarás na Gaeltachta is to run a series of online workshops on Monday to salvage the 2020 Gaeltacht tourism season and to develop further visitor experiences. (8/6)

The aim of the sessions is to have experiences ready in 6 weeks to accomodate visitors when and if travel restrictions are lifted in Phase 4 of the reopening Ireland roadmap.

Údarás na Gaeltachta says the workshops are aimed at hosts who have something interesting to share, who enjoy being with people and who will be able to adhere to public health guidelines.

The online programme will be split into three 2-hour sessions, with the first Galway class running from 10am to 12pm on Monday June 9th.

The focussed learning sessions will also include follow-on one-to-one mentoring from tourism experts.

The classes will be bilingual and places are limited to 15 people per session – with priority given to projects located in the Gaeltacht that can come onstream this season.