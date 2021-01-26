Údarás employment in Galway Gaeltacht drops 4 per cent despite creating 180 new jobs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new report shows Údarás employment in the Galway Gaeltacht dropped 4 per cent last year, despite creating 180 new jobs

182 jobs were created in the Galway Gaeltacht, the highest figure of any county according to the Údarás 2020 End of Year Review.

Employment dropped by 4.3% on the previous year, however, meaning that there were 2,955 full-time jobs in Údarás client companies at the end of the year.

These new roles have been secured in companies operating in a wide range of sectors, including Aran Biomedical, Cambus Medical and Telegael Teo.

The majority of job losses occurred in the tourism and hospitality sector, which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the semi-state body provided over €480,000 in grant aid to 198 companies in the Galway, Mayo and Meath Gaeltacht area through COVID-19 support schemes.

Údarás na Gaeltachta Chief Executive Micheál Ó hÉanaigh says while the job losses are worrying the situation could have been worse