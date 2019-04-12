Udaras committed to developing administration building in Cill Chiarain

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Údarás na Gaeltachta says its assessing all options now that An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for a building at the site of a planned marine park in Connemara.

The higher planning authority turned down permission for an administration building at the planned Páirc na Mara site in Cill Chiaráin.

The appeal had been lodged by Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages who had environmental and legal concerns.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Údarás says it’s disappointed with the decision by An Bord Pleanála.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…