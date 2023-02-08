UD Motorway and lane closures between Ballinasloe and Oranmore over next 8 days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Commuters are being advised of upcoming motorway and lane closures on designated days between Ballinasloe and Oranmore between tomorrow and Thursday week, February 16th

The M6 Eastbound will be closed between Junction 19 and 18 from 10pm tomorrow (thurs feb 9) until 6am on Friday, with diversions in place.

On Monday 13th traffic will be down to one lane on the M6 WESTbound between junction 16 Loughrea and 17 Athenry.

The following day, one lane on that stretch EASTbound will be closed.

On Wednesday 15th, it will be down to one lane between Junction 16 Loughrea and 15 Ballinasloe.

Then on Thursday 16th, one lane will be closed between Junction 14 East Ballinasloe and Junction 15 West Ballinasloe.

All those closures will be in place from 8AM until 5PM each day.