Uber taxi service launches in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – From today people in Galway will be able to book a taxi through Uber, making it the third city Uber has launched in Ireland outside Dublin.

The US-based firm says the launch is a response to a significant increase in demand in Galway, with thousands of local residents opening the Uber app in recent months.

The first drivers are already on the road and Uber says it aims to bring at least 100 drivers onto the platform by the end of the year.

Uber was founded in 2009 and now operates in 72 countries and over 10 thousand cities.