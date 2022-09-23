U.S. executive team of Signify Health visit Galway

The U.S. executive team of Signify Health attend meetings at the University of Galway today. Pictured on campus are (l-r): Professor Alma McCarthy, Head of School, J.E. Cairnes School of Business & Economics at University of Galway; Signify Health CTO Josh Builder; Signify Health CPO Paymon Farazi; Signify Health Global SVP of Engineering Michelle Concannon, Signify Health CEO Kyle Armbrester, President of University of Galway Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh and Signify Health Ireland Site Lead Elaine Murphy.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The U.S. executive team of Signify Health have been in Galway this week to meet as part of an Irish visit to meet with its growing team.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was opening a new technology centre in Galway, creating more than 125 new technology innovation roles by the end of 2023.

As well as meeting the Irish staff during the week-long visit, the executive team toured the company’s offices at Bonham Quay, met with IDA Ireland and held meetings at the University of Galway.

