U.S. executive team of Signify Health visit Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The U.S. executive team of Signify Health have been in Galway this week to meet as part of an Irish visit to meet with its growing team.

Earlier this year, the company announced it was opening a new technology centre in Galway, creating more than 125 new technology innovation roles by the end of 2023.

As well as meeting the Irish staff during the week-long visit, the executive team toured the company’s offices at Bonham Quay, met with IDA Ireland and held meetings at the University of Galway.