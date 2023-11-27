Two Door Cinema Club and Madness join Galway Airport summer gigs

Two more acts have been confirmed for Galway Summer Sessions at Galway Airport next year.

The site has been at the top of the local agenda in recent weeks, after city councillors voiced their desire to limit the number of gigs at the venue.

However, not all councillors were in agreement, and as the site is jointly owned by the county council, it’s expected to be a talking point at today’s meeting.

Two Door Cinema Club and Madness are the latest acts to join a line-up which includes Fatboy Slim, The Wolfe Tones and The Coronas.