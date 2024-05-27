27 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Two young Galway chefs advance to semi-finals of culinary competition

Share story:
Two young Galway chefs advance to semi-finals of culinary competition

Two young Galway chefs advance to the semi-finals of The Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year Competition.

Stiofán Feeney of Ballynahinch Castle in Connemara with mentor Danni Barry and Ian Harford of Anair with mentor JP McMahon have earned a place in the semi-finals.

The theme for this year is ‘Inspiring Regeneration’ which focuses on food waste, awareness and food miles.

The competition is presented by La Rousse Foods and will take place on Sunday 23rd of June in Dublin Cookery School, Blackrock.

Share story:

Objections to fresh plans for high-rise hotel near Galway Docks

Objections have been lodged against fresh plans to build a high-rise hotel near Galway Docks. Previously, Summix BNM Developments Limited was refused perm...

Galway woman describes frightening ordeal of turbulence on Doha to Dublin flight

Passengers who were on-board a flight that experienced severe turbulence on the way to Dublin say people were screaming during the ordeal. The Qatar Airwa...

Junior Gaeltacht Minister to announce Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh winners

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Thomas Byrne will announce the category winners and overall winners of Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh this evening Th...

New Zealand's Ambassador to Ireland to visit Mountbellew this weekend

New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland, Trevor Mallard, is to attend the All-Ireland Sheep Shearing and wool-handling Championship taking place in Moun...