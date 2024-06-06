Two young Galway chefs advance to semi-finals of culinary competition

Two young Galway chefs have advanced to the semi-finals of The Euro-Toques Young Chef of the Year Competition.

Stiofán Feeney of Ballynahinch Castle in Connemara with mentor Danni Barry and Ian Harford of Anair with mentor JP McMahon have earned a place in the semi-finals.

The theme for this year is ‘Inspiring Regeneration’ which focuses on food waste, awareness and food miles.

The competition is presented by La Rousse Foods and will take place on Sunday 23rd of June in Dublin Cookery School, Blackrock.