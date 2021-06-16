Two working groups established to address anti-social behaviour in Tuam

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two working groups have been established to address anti-social behaviour and estate management issues in Tuam.

The County Council says the estate management team will support residents associations to work on estates and common areas.

Meanwhile, the anti-social behaviour group is looking at CCTV options and possible exclusion orders for people from particular estates.

The Local Authority has confirmed that both groups are now meeting and working on a number of initiatives in estates including the STEER estate, Parkmore and Tirboy.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Colm Keaveney sits on the anti-social behaviour group, while Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington is set to lead a separate taskforce dedicated to youth outreach in the district.