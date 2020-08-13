Two women rescued off the Connemara coast transferred to UHG for assessment

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The two women who went missing after entering the water at Furbo beach last night are being transferred to University Hospital Galway after being located alive and well.

The women, aged 23 and 17, were found clinging to a lobster pot 2 miles south west of Inis Oírr by Patrick Oliver, a fisherman from Galway City.

A major search operation began at 10 o’clock last night when the pair did not return from paddle boarding.

They’ve now been found off the coast of Connemara, after being in the water for 15 hours.

The women were transferred to Inis Oírr and Barry Heskin from the RNLI says an air ambulance is moving them to University Hospital Galway for medical assessment.