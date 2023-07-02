Two-week long closure of Cappagh Road begins tomorrow

The two week long planned 24/7 closure of Cappagh Road in Knocknacarra begins tomorrow

The road will be closed to through traffic outside the new development at Lenabower near the junction with the Western Distributor Road.

Galway City Council says local access will be maintained at all times either side of the works area.

The closure, from tomorrow until Friday week, is required to facilitate water, storm and sewer connections for the new Housing Development at Lenabower

The works involve full-width road excavations across both lanes of traffic and deep excavations up to 3.6 metres required in rock with restrictions on hours while breaking in a residential area