Galway Bay FM

16 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Two University of Galway academics make Highly Cited Researchers 2023 List

Share story:
Two University of Galway academics make Highly Cited Researchers 2023 List

Two University of Galway academic researchers have been named on the annual Highly Cited Researchers 2023 list from Clarivate.

Professors Afshin Samali and Patrick W. Serruys join 7,000 researchers from more than 1,300 institutions in 67 countries and regions.

Professor Samali is Professor and Chair of Cancer Biology at the College of Science and Engineering.

One of his areas of research relates to cell behaviour of one of the most aggressive forms of cancer which affects women – triple negative breast cancer.

Professor Serruys is Established Professor of Interventional Medicine and Innovation, at the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences and is a world-renowned expert in interventional cardiology.

Share story:

Plans for 227 new homes in Rahoon rejected by planners

Plans for a major housing development on the west side of the city have been turned down. Glenveagh Living Limited had sought permission for 227 apartment...

Public consultation on Portumna Forest Park Vision Masterplan extended

Colilte and Fáilte Ireland have extended the public consultation on Portumna Forest Park to Tuesday (Nov 21) The first stage of the consultation opened t...

Increased garda and security presence on Galway rail routes today

There will be an increased presence of gardai and security on rail routes today, including Galway services. Operation Twin Tracks aims to clamp down on an...

Noel Grealish demands Taoiseach look at reform of free legal aid for repeat offenders

Local TD Noel Grealish had demanded that the Taoiseach look at the urgent reform of free legal aid for repeat offenders. Speaking in the Dáil, he accepte...