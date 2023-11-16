Two University of Galway academics make Highly Cited Researchers 2023 List

Two University of Galway academic researchers have been named on the annual Highly Cited Researchers 2023 list from Clarivate.

Professors Afshin Samali and Patrick W. Serruys join 7,000 researchers from more than 1,300 institutions in 67 countries and regions.

Professor Samali is Professor and Chair of Cancer Biology at the College of Science and Engineering.

One of his areas of research relates to cell behaviour of one of the most aggressive forms of cancer which affects women – triple negative breast cancer.

Professor Serruys is Established Professor of Interventional Medicine and Innovation, at the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences and is a world-renowned expert in interventional cardiology.