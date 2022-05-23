Two tonnes of litter removed from Claddagh Basin and Eglington Canal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two tonnes of litter and waste material has been removed from the Claddagh Basin and lower Eglington Canal as part of a recent clean-up.

Material removed included three bicycles and two tonne bags of glass bottles, drinking glasses and drink cans.

The clean up was carried out as part of a collaboration between Galway City Council and Clean Coasts through funding from the Ocean Conservancy #TeamSeas Project.

This focuses on innovative solutions to reduce the amount of rubbish that ends up in the ocean, threatening ocean wildlife through ingestion and entanglement.

Tiarnan McCusker, Environmental Awareness Officer with Galway City Council – says that unfortunately, there has been an environmental cost to the outdoor lifestyles adopted during the pandemic…