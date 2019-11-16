Two thousand trees to be planted in the city tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two thousand trees will be planted in the city tomorrow as part of the Galway Science and Technology Festival.

The Plantathon will take place at Terryland Forest Park where the people of Galway will plant Irish Birch and Willow Trees.

It ties in with the theme of this year’s Science Week – climate change – and is part of a national effort to plant 440 million trees by 2040.

Locals are encouraged to join in the effort tomorrow at Terryland Forest Park from 9am.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..