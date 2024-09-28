Galway Bay FM

Two teenagers die in crash in County Mayo

Two Teenagers have died in a crash between a tractor and a car, in county Mayo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision at Levallyroe, yesterday evening.

The collision involving a tractor and a car occurred on the N83 shortly after 8:00pm.

Two teenage occupants of the car, were fatally injured. A third occupant, a male juvenile in his teens, was transferred to Mayo University Hospital where he remains in a serious
condition.

The driver of the tractor, a man in his 50s was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

