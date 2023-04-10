Two teenagers confirmed dead in crash just outside Headford

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Two teenagers have been confirmed dead and two others injured following a car crash just outside Headford.

Four teenagers, two boys and two girls aged 13 and 14, were in the car when the crash occurred in the early hours of this morning.

It’s not believed any other vehicle was involved.

It is understood that the accident happened on a narrow stretch of road at Pollacullaire off the N84 Headford to Ballinrobe road at approximately 5.45am.

One boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining three occupants were taken to University Hospital Galway where a girl has since been pronounced dead.

The other two are being treated for their injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this stage.

All four teenagers are students at Presentation College, Headford and the school’s Critical Incident Plan has been activated.

The L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford is currently closed.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested and a technical examination of the scene is currently underway.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the L6127 at Glennagarraun, Ballyfruit in Headford between 5:30am and 6am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, Galway Bay FM news has been speaking to Chairperson of the Board of Management at Presentation College Headford and Tuam Councillor Mary Hoade.

Councillor Hoade says her thoughts and prayers are with the all the families involved: