From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Two people have been taken to UHG following a collision at Loughgeorge in Claregalway this morning.

It’s understood a large vehicle collided with a car at the junction for Corrandulla shortly after 10.

Gardaรญ say two people suffered injuries and were taken to UHG for treatment.

Emergency services attended the scene for a time and diversions were put in place but the road has since reopened.