Galway Bay FM newsroom – Two people have been taken to University Hospital Galway following a serious road traffic collision on the N59 at Derryneen.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two vehicle collision, which occurred at approximately 6.15pm yesterday.

One of the drivers, a man aged in his 50s, remains in a serious condition.

Local diversions remain in place this morning, as a technical examination is due to take place.