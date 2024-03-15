Galway Bay FM

15 March 2024

Two taken to hospital after car enters water near Menlo Pier

A man and woman have been taken to UHG after a car entered the water near Menlo Pier this morning.

The single vehicle incident happened at around 7am.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene, and the Coolagh Road is closed with local diversions in place.

