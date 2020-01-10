Two status yellow weather warnings for Galway to come into effect in next hour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two status yellow weather warnings for Galway are to come into effect in the next hour.

A status yellow rainfall warning and a status yellow wind warning will be in place at 3 o’clock.

The wind warning will remain in place until 11 o’clock tomorrow morning while the rainfall warning is set to last for 24 hours.

Met Eireann is forecasting heavy rain with a chance of some localised flooding.

Gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour are also expected with gale force winds along the coast

The rain warning is also in place for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo while the wind warning affects the whole of Connacht and Donegal.