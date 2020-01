Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men are being questioned by Gardai following an alleged assault in the Bohermore area last night.

Galway Gardaí responded to a report of an alleged assault in the Bohermore area at approximately 11.05pm.

One man was brought to University Hospital Galway for treatment, and two males aged in their 20s and late teens, were arrested at the scene.

Both males are currently detained at Galway Garda Station in connection with the matter.