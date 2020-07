Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people have been taken to University Hospital Galway following a light aircraft crash near Athenry.

It’s understood a small plane made an emergency landing at a GAA pitch near Killimordaly shortly after lunchtime.

One person was airlifted via Air Corps helicopter 112 to UHG while another was taken via ambulance.

Emergency services – including units of Galway Fire Brigade – remain at the scene this afternoon.