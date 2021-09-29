Two people taken to hospital following multi vehicle crash in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi vehicle crash on the old Dublin road in Ballinasloe this afternoon

It’s understood four vehicles were involved in the collision which occurred shortly after 1pm in the vicinity of Garbally College

Gardai and the emergency services attended the scene

The two occupants taken to hospital sustained non-life threatening injuries

The road was closed for a time as fire crews took part in the rescue operation from the vehicles