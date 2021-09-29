Two people taken to hospital following multi vehicle crash in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi vehicle crash on the old Dublin road in Ballinasloe this afternoon
It’s understood four vehicles were involved in the collision which occurred shortly after 1pm in the vicinity of Garbally College
Gardai and the emergency services attended the scene
The two occupants taken to hospital sustained non-life threatening injuries
The road was closed for a time as fire crews took part in the rescue operation from the vehicles