Two people seriously injured in Loughrea crash

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Two people have been seriously injured in a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the Gort Road in Loughrea in the early hours.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, and the pillion passenger, a woman in her 30s, were both taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the Gort Road at approximately 2.10am.

A technical examination of the scene is now underway and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.