Two people in court today following cash and drug seizures in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two people will appear before Loughrea court today following cash and drug seizures in Ballinasloe
Gardaí arrested 9 people in Ballinasloe and seized €20,000 cash, and controlled drugs with an estimated value of €21,000
Gardaí and detectives attached to the Galway Division, along with Regional Support Units and Dog Units, conducted a number of searches
They spanned 5 residential properties in the Ballinasloe area, along with a yard and horse stables in Ballinasloe.
Seven men and 2 women were arrested for a number of alleged criminal offences.
Drug seizures included cocaine to the value of €9,500 and cannabis to the value of €11,500, along with a Drugs Press and other drugs paraphernalia.
The two men who were charged will appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court later today
The operation to dismantle this network involved more than 60 Gardaí and Detectives from units including our Armed Response Unit and Dog Unit.